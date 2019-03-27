|
Kathleen Osborn Kreuzberger
West Grove, PA - Kathleen Osborn Kreuzberger, age 86, of West Grove, PA., died Friday, March 22nd after a long illness. She was the wife of Eugene F. Kreuzberger, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Born in Jackson Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Evert and Alice Osborn.
Kathleen graduated from the University of Michigan with a pharmacy degree, but once she became a wife and eventually a mother, she found her true happiness in being a homemaker, raising her children, and developing her skills as an oil painter.
Her love for the arts began in High school. She was an accomplished oil painter, she taught painting classes throughout her life and was a member of the Howard Pyle Studio Group in Wilmington DE. As a result of her husband's career with the DuPont Company, Kathleen and Gene were fortunate to live all over the world including India, Australia and Japan. She embraced these adventures and immersed herself in the local culture and languages.
She also enjoyed entertaining, traveling, and being involved with her family on every level. She was a member of the Mormon church.
She is survived by her husband Gene, daughter, Alicia Pepper of Chadds Ford, PA; son, Tom Kreuzberger (Anna) of Newtown Square, PA; one brother, Dale Osborn (Joyce) of Portland, Oregon and three grandchildren, Austin Pepper, Garrett Pepper and Cole Kreuzberger.
You are invited to Kathleen's life celebration service at 11AM on Sat April 6th, 2019 at the Alison Theatre of Jenners Pond, 2000 Greenbriar Lane West Grove PA 19390. A gathering for family and friends will be from 10-11AM before the service. Interment will be held privately.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Willowtree Hospice, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square PA 19348 or the .
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019