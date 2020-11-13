Kathleen P. Casey
Wilmington - Kathleen P. Casey, 79, of Wilmington, Delaware peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Wilmington on December 22, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Catherine (McCarthy) Casey.
Kathleen was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School and Goldey-Beacom Secretarial School, and immediately began her career with the DuPont Company, having worked at the Experimental Station for nearly 35 years. Kathleen was a dedicated member of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish and was a past member of the Corpus Christi Parish Prayer Group.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her brother, Francis T. Casey, Sr.; her sister, Anne Marie Kanno and husband, Horace; her nephew, Michael Kanno.
Kathleen is survived by her nieces, Judy Casey (children, Declan and Riona), Darelyn Kanno Arter (husband, Tom); her nephews, Francis T. Casey, Jr. (wife, Angela with children, Angelica and Catherine), Joseph Casey (wife, Christina with children, Erin and Liam), Robert Kele Kanno (wife, Kristen with children, Balin and Quin), Keith Kanno (wife, Debra with children, Karmen, Korel and Kourtney); her sister-in-law, Jeanne Casey.
Funeral arrangements for Kathleen will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington on Tuesday, November 17 from 9:00-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville at 10:30AM, followed by entombment in All Saints Cemetery.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.652.6811