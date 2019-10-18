Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Kathleen P. Hicks

Kathleen P. Hicks Obituary
Kathleen P. Hicks

Bear - Kathleen P. Hicks, age 92, of Bear, DE, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Kathleen is survived by her daughters: Louise Frantsi (Bill), Sue Leske (Fred), Connie Stanley (Allan), Judy Hitchens (Willis), Jackie Bramble (Bob), and Sherri Hicks (Tom Connell); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6-8 PM and again on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Kathleen's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
