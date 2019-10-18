|
Kathleen P. Hicks
Bear - Kathleen P. Hicks, age 92, of Bear, DE, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters: Louise Frantsi (Bill), Sue Leske (Fred), Connie Stanley (Allan), Judy Hitchens (Willis), Jackie Bramble (Bob), and Sherri Hicks (Tom Connell); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6-8 PM and again on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Kathleen's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019