|
|
Kathleen Romagnoli Apostolico
Wilmington - Kathleen Romagnoli Apostolico (age 86) passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. A native of Wilmington, Kathleen was born on November 19, 1932 to the late Vera and Louis Romagnoli. Kathleen graduated from Wilmington H.S. in 1950. She took second place in a district wide spelling bee. She received a DuPont Academic Scholarship and graduated in the first class of the combined Goldey-Beacom College. Kathleen always enjoyed the study of languages and spoke fluent Italian as well as some Spanish. It was in Spanish class that she met her husband, Martin A. Apostolico. They married on his birthday in 1954. Kathleen began her career as a Chemical Secretary at the DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington. Marty was first stationed in Fort Bliss, TX as a lieutenant where she was a secretary for two Army Colonels, responsible for the procurement of everything on the post.
Kathleen's hobbies included needle point, entertaining, and decorating. She was also a voracious reader and enjoyed creative writing. Kathleen chronicled her extensive travels by keeping entertaining journals. Taking annual trips to Europe with Marty, she particularly enjoyed Tuscany and the Italian-Swiss Lakes. Kathleen loved to dance. Her love of music made her a song bird in her later years. She enjoyed clapping and singing along with many musical artists.
Kathleen was a devout Roman Catholic and taught Religious Prep classes at St. Catherine of Siena Parish.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Martin A. Apostolico, her four children, Diane A. Cox (Allan), Susan A. Niziolek (Barry), Steven C. Apostolico (Marla), and David M. Apostolico (Cindy), her 12 grandchildren Caroline Woods (Colin Kerr), Stephanie Woods (Michael Ritchie), Amy Wallace, Jason Wallace, Michael Woods, Justin Apostolico, Kevin Apostolico, Evan, Ryan, Derek, Celia, and Grace Apostolico, and her 4 great-granddaughters Adriana Apostolico, Camille and Clare Kerr and Serafina Ritchie. She is also survived by her brother Louis Romanoli and his three children. On Saturday, August 10 visitation will be held from 9 to 10am at St. Catherine of Siena Parish followed by a mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Kathleen's life. In Kathleen's words, "I truly feel like I lived 'La Dolce Vita' (the sweet life) for many years with such a wonderful family."
Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lore Village and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and loving care of Kathleen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Catherine of Siena Parish at 2503 Centerville Road Wilmington, Delaware 19808.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019