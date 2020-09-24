Kathleen T. Curry
Rehoboth Beach - Kathy Curry passed away at Beebe Hospital with her devoted husband Bob and beloved son Mike by her side, on the last day of summer, September 21st. She was born on October 3rd, 1942 in Wilmington, Delaware, daughter of the late John and Helen Pankowski.
Kathy graduated from Christ Our King grade school and was a proud graduate and honor student at Ursuline Academy and Goldey-Beacom College. Her gratitude toward Ursuline was present throughout her life and included her involvement with the Ursuline Serviam program. She was a natural athlete, playing CYO basketball as a youth, as coach of several Christ Our King teams, and exhibited tennis skills early on, by winning matches against local players. Kathy married her childhood sweetheart, Bob Curry, on July 11th, 1964. They embarked on an adventurous life together, living in suburban Detroit, Orlando, and Chicago, among other places, raising their three children and forming life-long friendships through tennis, Bob's career, and her ability to form friendships with new people, all of which would enrich their lives immeasurably. Kathy found so much joy in the travels with her husband to Scotland, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, and Australia, which further fueled her cooking hobby and eye for design. Kathy was a phenomenal cook, and she took great time and care learning new techniques and recipes. She cherished the family gatherings and dinners with friends, where she could share her culinary gifts. Over the years, Kathy had developed an eye for design, lending to the elegant and beautiful elements in her home for which she took great care, often including components of her own making, such as curtains, pillows and quilts, made on her trusty Kenmore sewing machine. She valued and appreciated the visual beauty of so many things, in art and design, as well as in the flowers surrounding her home.
Upon their return to Delaware in 1988, they lived for several years in Greenville, where she was thrilled to be close to family, in particular her sisters & brothers. Kathy started playing golf at the DuPont Country Club and made a hole in one! In retirement, Bob and Kathy continued their love of golf and community with 21 years of membership at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club, where she was an accomplished competitor, winning many competitions (as well as a few trophies) over the years!
Ultimately, her family was always at the foundation of her happiness. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bob; her children: Michael, Elizabeth, and Matthew; her daughters-in-law: Eugenia and Nancy; her sisters: Sheila, Patricia, and Janet; her brothers: John and Jimmy; and her grandchildren: Alexander and Charlie. She treasured the time she spent with her two grandsons, so dearly, and they made her laugh hard and often. Kathy's kindness, easy-going spirit, humor, and love will be the things we miss most of all, and she will remain in our hearts forever.
Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, we humbly request that any donations be made to serviamgirlsacademy.org/donate,
a program of Ursuline Academy, whose goal is to educate, inspire & transform young women through their tuition-free program and curriculum.
.