|
|
Kathleen T. Smallwood
Wilmington - Kathleen (Tyrrell) Smallwood, 74, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Kathy was born on March 15, 1945, one of nine children of the late Frank and Rose (Keenan) Tyrrell. Following the deaths of her parents, she was lovingly raised by her oldest sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and George Maxwell. Kathy was a graduate of Conrad High School and worked as a manicurist before becoming a fulltime mother and homemaker.
Kathy is survived by her son, Thomas K. Smallwood; her sister, Lois Treut; her brothers, Charles, Daniel, Michael, Andrew, Peter and James Tyrrell; her brother-in-law, George Maxwell and his wife, Linda; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene E. Smallwood; her sister, Patricia Maxwell.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark on Thursday, March 28 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Special Olympics Delaware, 619 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716 or Fresenius Kidney Care, 63 University Plaza, University Plaza Center - Route 273, Newark, DE 19702.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019