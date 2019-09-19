|
Kathleen "Kate" T. Spence
Claymont - Kathleen "Kate" T. Spence, age 88 of Claymont, DE passed away on September 17, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Aston, PA, she resided the past 66 years in Claymont. In addition to her parents, Christopher A. and Ethel P. Pennington Preston, Kate is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Spence who passed in 1996 and also 5 siblings. She is survived by 6 children, Linda, Nancy, Steve (Mike), Sue Clark, Jack (June) and Tim (Lynn), 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Jim and Dan Preston also many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 9-10AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10AM. Interment, St. Francis De Sales Church Cemetery, Aston, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to Bayada Hospice at (www.bayada.com). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019