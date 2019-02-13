|
Kathleen W. Bryan
Georgetown - Kathleen Workman Bryan, 92, of Georgetown, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born May 16, 1926 to the late Elwood and Sarah Baker Workman, Kathleen was raised in the Shortly area of Georgetown. In December 1949, she married Clayton Bryan of Seaford with whom she raised three children. Kathleen spent the majority of her adult life dedicated to her family and church and was a member of the Mount Olivet Brethren Church. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Clayton in 1987, and later, her siblings Gladys McCabe, Thelma Richardson, Preston Workman, Hilda Achilles Child, and Ralph Workman. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Debra) Bryan and David Bryan, both of Georgetown; daughter, Sarah (Eric) Beyeler of Wilmington; grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Sutliff of Lakeland, FL, Tyler (Ashley) Bryan of Georgetown, Elise Beyeler of Philadelphia, PA, and Anne Marie Beyeler of Austin, TX; great-granddaughter, Molly Sutliff; a soon-to-arrive great-grandson; and sisters-in-law, Mary Knox Workman of Georgetown, Ruth Lynch Workman of Rehoboth, and Joan Holland Bryan of Seaford. Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 16 at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, DE, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Complete details may be found at www.watsonfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 13, 2019