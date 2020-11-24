Kathleen WisniewskiHockessin - Surrounded by family, Kathleen Halloran Wisniewski, age 76, of Hockessin, DE passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.Kathie was a 1961 graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona PA. Moving to Delaware shortly after graduating, she worked for the Social Security Administration for many years. She later served as the Director of Horizon House DE and finished her career with Connections CSP Inc.Kathie enjoyed spending time with family and her incredible group of friends, dining out with the RAMS, as well as painting and traveling. She was a devoted volunteer in the gift shop at the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, enjoying every moment with her fellow volunteers.Kathie is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Patrick. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Andrea Carbaugh (Blair) and Lauren Wisniewski; her brothers, Michael Halloran and Thomas Halloran of Altoona; sister-in-law, Susan Halloran (Pat) of Colorado; former sister-in-law, Sandra Halloran of Maryland; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Per her wishes, there will be no viewing. Burial will be private.For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, the family suggests contributions to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 or to Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children - Shands House, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: