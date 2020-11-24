1/1
Kathleen Wisniewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Wisniewski

Hockessin - Surrounded by family, Kathleen Halloran Wisniewski, age 76, of Hockessin, DE passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Kathie was a 1961 graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona PA. Moving to Delaware shortly after graduating, she worked for the Social Security Administration for many years. She later served as the Director of Horizon House DE and finished her career with Connections CSP Inc.

Kathie enjoyed spending time with family and her incredible group of friends, dining out with the RAMS, as well as painting and traveling. She was a devoted volunteer in the gift shop at the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, enjoying every moment with her fellow volunteers.

Kathie is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Patrick. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Andrea Carbaugh (Blair) and Lauren Wisniewski; her brothers, Michael Halloran and Thomas Halloran of Altoona; sister-in-law, Susan Halloran (Pat) of Colorado; former sister-in-law, Sandra Halloran of Maryland; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no viewing. Burial will be private.

For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, the family suggests contributions to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 or to Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children - Shands House, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved