Kathrine C. "Katie" Galasso
Wilmington - Kathrine C. "Katie" Galasso, age 81, passed away in her garden on Sunday, July 19th 2020. Katie was born in Pittston, PA in 1939, daughter of the late Charles & Rose (Miceli) Chiarelli.
Katie was a graduate of Pittston High School and the Empire Beauty Academy. In 1984 she started Mrs. G's Cleaning Service, a business that she ran until her retirement.
She was the beloved wife of E. Vincent Galasso; Mother of Rosalind Jacono (Vince), Maria Evans (Rob) and Joanne Press (Gary); Grandma to Vincent Jacono (Jayne), Samuel Evans, and Daniel Press.
Katie was an avid gardener, an amazing cook, and enjoyed drawing and word searches. She was loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Her Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10:30am at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, 10 Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Katie's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
