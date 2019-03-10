Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Kathryn Ayres-Harrington

Claymont - Kathryn Ayres-Harrington, age 64 years, and a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, died peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2019 at her home in Claymont.

She is survived by her only child, Ian Trumbull and his wife, Bettina Trumbull of Germany; her grandchildren, Patrick Tristan Trumbull, and Clarissa Danielle Trumbull; her siblings, Gail Yborra, David Yborra, Eileen Gilbert and Mark Yborra; her nieces and nephews, Molly Haislip, Victoria Welch, Laura Gilbert, Matt Gibert and Rachel Yborra; also, Ghordis Trumbull and Jamie Trumbull. Kathryn will be joining in heaven her parents, Tom and Elizabeth Yborra, her brothers, Tom and Brian Yborra, recently deceased nephew, Timothy Gilbert and grandson, Tristan Matthew Trumbull. Kathryn was known for her humor, unwavering honesty, love of animals, artistic ability and insatiable desire for knowledge. She will be dearly missed.

Services will be private.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
