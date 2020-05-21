Kathryn C. Rossi
1925 - 2020
Kathryn C. Rossi

Jacksonville, FL - Kathryn C. (Spoerl) Rossi, 95, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Elsmere, Delaware passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Kathryn was born in Wilmington, Delaware, daughter of the late Carl and Kathryn Spoerl.

Kathryn was a longtime parishioner of Corpus Christi Parish and a past member of Fraim Senior Center. She enjoyed swimming, and her most cherished moments were her lunch outings with her sisters and other family members before moving to Jacksonville in 2016.

Kathryn is predeceased by her husband, Pasquale "Pat" Rossi; her sisters, Rose Springer, Marian Biddle, Alice Fleming, Margaret Dorsey; brothers, Paul "Buddy" Spoerl and George Spoerl.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Albert Lancaster of Jacksonville Florida; three granddaughters, Traci Grimes, Tina Barrett and Toni Markowitz (Adam); six great grandchildren, John Grimes (Adine), Brianna Grimes, Ally and Angie Barrett, and Kyle and Sara Markowitz; two great-great grandchildren, Jackson and Aria Grimes.

Kathryn also leaves behind her sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Seery of Wilmington, Delaware. Kathryn was blessed in life with a large family and will be missed by all.

The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at The Brookdale Southside Community in Jacksonville where she resided. Also sincere thanks to the Vitas Hospice nurses who cared for her the past several months.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
