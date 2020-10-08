Kathryn Janette (Cochran) Brown
Landenberg, PA - Kathryn Janette (Cochran) Brown, age 86, of Landenberg, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Born in Peach Bottom, PA on January 20, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Ella M. (Kauffman) Cochran. Kathryn worked as the Secretary to the Principal of Kemblesvillle Elementary School until her retirement. Kathryn enjoyed square dancing with her husband, bird watching, listening to country music, reading, and doing word find puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel S. Brown; and brother, Robert S. Cochran. She is survived by her children, Russell Brown (Linda) of Colorado Springs, CO, Diana Best (Robert) of Avondale, PA, Douglas Brown of Landenberg, PA and Jeffrey Brown (Heather) of Newark; grandchildren, Aaron Brown (Kayla), Tyler Brown (Dana), Jeremy Best, Samantha Telthoester (Steven), Dustin Brown, Dillian Brown and Pati Jean Welch; 8 great grandchildren; and four siblings, Thomas, David, Dale, and Linda.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathryn's memory to Tri-State Bird Rescue, 110 Old Possum Hollow Road, Newark, DE 19711.
