|
|
Kathryn Knorr McKenney
Wilmington - Kathryn Knorr McKenney, age 95, passed away on May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Modesto, California to Frederick and Flora Thomas Knorr, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, Philip, and John Knorr and her husband of 46 years, Daniel J. McKenney of Wilmington.
A graduate of University of California at Berkley, she earned her degree in anthropology, a lifelong interest. She met Daniel in California during World War II, later serving in the War Department in Washington, D.C. before moving to Delaware to marry and raise seven children.
Kathryn pursued a career at Winterthur Museum, as the slide librarian for twenty years. Always involved in current events, she was active in numerous social justice, environmental, and literacy causes and supported many charities. She loved music, art, good books and researching genealogy. She loved nature, was an avid gardener and talented artist who enjoyed painting, knitting, sewing, crocheting, and her greatest passion of all, weaving.
Kathryn is survived by her sister-in-law, Amy Jean Knorr, and her children, Tom & Natalie McKenney, Kerry McKenney, Chris McKenney & Martha Boston, Dan & Twila McKenney, Matt & Kim McKenney, Kevin McKenney & Betsy McKenney, and Kelly & Matt Houston, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Kathryn's wonderful caregivers at Rockland Place, especially Claudia, Jane & Eka and extend heartfelt thanks to Deb Hoffman, Dr. Li & team, Kim Dare, Dr. Leidig and Dr. Ko for their kindness.
A celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at Montchanin Inn, 514 Montchanin Road, Wilmington, DE, on Sunday, June 9th. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 12 noon. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. True to her sunny disposition, Kathryn requested that guests wear bright colors in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kathryn's favorite causes. Serviam Girls Academy, https://serviamgirlsacademy.org/donate or Niall Mellon Townships Initiative, which sends volunteers to build schools & provide opportunities for the poorest children in Africa. https://www.melloneducate.com/donate/ or by check to Niall Mellon Townships Initiative, c/o Kerry McKenney, 4822 30th St. South, Arlington, VA 22206.
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 19, 2019