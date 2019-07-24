|
Kathryn (Birch) Robbins
Millsboro, DE - Kathryn Birch Robbins
Kathryn was born at home in Wilmington on January 10, 1921 to L. Carey and E. Emma (Fairlamb) Birch. She passed away in Millsboro, DE on July 22, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at home. She was 98 years old and having lived a full life, finally decided it was time to do something else with herself.
She was a 1943 graduate of Cedar Crest College where she majored in biology. During World War II she worked as a lab technician at Memorial Hospital while her husband served in the Army Air Corps in England. After the war, Kathryn worked as a homemaker raising three incredibly well-behaved children. She was a member of the Junior Board of Christiana Care and volunteered many years for the Wilmington Flower Market.
She enjoyed sitting on the beach at Ocean City, NJ with her family and friends and spent many winters in Siesta Key, FL. She was an accomplished knitter, seamstress and gardener and, with her wonderful sense of humor, laughed to the point of screaming giggles and smiled to the end of her days.
Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Silas Wheelock. Her husband of 57 years, Willard, died in 2001 and she lost her son Laird in 2015.
She is survived by: daughter Kathy and her spouse Barbara Sweeney; son Robert and his spouse, Alexandra; grandchildren Lindsay Crawford of Nashua, New Hampshire; Kristin Schmidl (David) of Rochester, NY; Caitlin Robbins of Townsend, DE and Abigail Robbins of Wilmington, DE. She had four great-grandchildren: Nia, Emilia, Silas and Logan.
The family is particularly grateful to Kathryn's tireless and devoted caregivers Carla, Rachel, Cate, Kourtney, Doria and Anna Mae.
Visitation will be on Monday July 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive Wilmington, DE 19804 or your preferred animal rescue or veterans organization. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
