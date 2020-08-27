Kathy Buccieri Lofland



Kathy Buccieri Lofland, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Anna May & Marty Buccieri, brother, John Buccieri. Beloved mother of Marty and Angie Taylor, sister to Marleen Szalay, Eddie and Joe Buccieri.



Survived also by Grandson, Casch Taylor, Daughter in-law Brandy Taylor, Brother & Sister In-law, Joe Szalay & Tobie Buccieri. Nephews & Niece, Adam Buccieri, Nick Szalay & Tricia Szalay. Life long close friend Mickey Harris.



Kathy enjoyed a long and successful career in real estate & hospitality industry, a true (Vegas girl).



Kathy chose to move to Liberty Hills, Texas and spend the last few years with son Marty and wife Brandy.



She will be remembered for the many lives she touched with her kind and giving heart.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to A Path 4 Paws Dog rescue, P. O. Box 751364 Las Vegas, NV 89136-1364









