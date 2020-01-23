|
|
Kathy Diane Murray
Born May 23, 1954. Predeceased by parents Avis and Ellen Lawson; brothers: Donald Sr. and David Lawson Sr. Brother In Law Rick Aro; sons: Avery and Sean Murray; step-son: Woodrow Murray Jr.; nephew: Donald Lawson Jr and; niece: Patricia Kucharski.
Left to honor her memory are sisters: Shelvia Jean Watson (Vaughn), and Bonnie Aro; sister-in-law: Trudy Lawson; nieces: Shelvia L Tillinghast (Jeff), Sommer Flynn, Christine Miller(Earl), Jessica Campanelli (Guido); nephews: David Lawson Jr(Cyndi), James Lawson (Michele) and Thomas Lawson; sisters of the heart: Leslie Coleman and Pat Smith; step-son: Michael Murray; and good friend, Luigi Vitrone.
Her passing on New Year's Eve leaves us with so many fond memories that signify her love of family and friends and how she would wish for us to not take a moment for granted that may be spent loving one another. Her most beloved legacy to us all.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Christiana Care Hospital and all of her friends and neighbors at Main Towers where she resided and loved the community for the past 3 years.
Arrangements are private, but we encourage family and friends to reach out and request information on date/time/place for Celebration of Life gathering.
Contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital which is an organization Kathy contributed with great love.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020