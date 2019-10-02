Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Kathy Ellen Tanner

Kathy Ellen Tanner Obituary
Kathy Ellen Tanner

Newark - Kathy Ellen Tanner, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Kathy was a loving mom, daughter, grandmother, and sister who treasured her family. She was a member of Christ the Cornerstone Church. Kathy owned and rode horses. She enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, and photography. One of her favorite places to be was West Virginia.

Kathy is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Tanner; granddaughter, Cheyenne; mother, Lona Tanner; sister, Karen Tanner; brother, Steve Tanner; devoted friend, Nancy Brown (Bill); and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Tanner; father, Robert Tanner; grandmother, Tressie Lindsey; and grandfather, Charles Rogers.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Kathy's life at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private, In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 92 Reads Way Ste. 205, New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
