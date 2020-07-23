Katlynn M. "Katie" RobinsonWilmington - Katlynn M. Robinson, age 32, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.She was born in Newark, DE, and is the daughter of Kevin Robinson and the late Sandra (Parsons) Robinson. Katie graduated from AI DuPont HS in 2006.Katie worked for Boscov's (Concord Mall) for 8 years, where she cherished the friends she meet, especially her boyfriend Chris. While still working, she started attending Wilmington University, where she recently received a Bachelor's Degree. In doing so, Katie was able to fulfill her career path in mental health. Katie most recently worked as a Mental Health Advocate at Horizon House. She enjoyed animals, bringing home many rescues, even a rabbit. Katie also enjoyed the outdoors and hiking.Along with her father Kevin and boyfriend Chris Chudzik, Katie is survived by her 2 siblings, Katrina Savchenko (Vlad) and Jonathan; grandmother, Patricia Robinson; nieces and nephew, Izzy, Nick and Mila Savchenko and many aunts, uncles and cousins.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12-A Germay Drive, Wilm., DE 19804.Services and burial will be held privately.For online condolences visit: