Services
Helping Hands Ministries
3237 Level Rd
Churchville, MD 21028
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Helping Hands Ministries
3237 Level Road
Churchville, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Helping Hands Ministries
3237 Level Road
Churchville, DE
View Map
Katrina A. Ledbetter-Potts

Katrina A. Ledbetter-Potts Obituary
Katrina A. Ledbetter-Potts

Wilmington - 47, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital with her family at her side. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Sat. Feb., 16th at Helping Hands Ministries located at 3237 Level Road, Churchville, MD 21028 to begin at 12PM. Viewing from 10AM-12PM. Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington. (302)655-2219
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
