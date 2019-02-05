Services
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont Street
Wilmington, DE
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont Street
Wilmington, DE
Katrina L. Francis-Fitchett Obituary
Katrina L. Francis-Fitchett

Newark - Katrina L. Francis-Fitchett, age 37, went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2019, in Christiana Hospital; beloved wife of Taron A. Fitchett; mother of Camden & Chase Fitchett; daughter of Sunmon & Alberta Francis; sister of Shneequa Francis-Smith (Joseph) and the late Delonao Francis. Also survived by mother-in-law, Veronica Fitchett; father-in-law, Reymont Barefield; other family and friends.

Home Going Service will be 11 am, Friday, February 8, 2019, at Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702, with viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
