Kay F. Wolf

Kay F. Wolf Obituary
Kay F. Wolf

The Villages, FL - Kay F. Wolf, age 82 of The Villages, FL, died on September, 1, 2019. Mrs. Wolf was born in Ephrata, PA and moved to The Villages in 2009 from Bath, North Carolina. She was a teacher in the Red Clay school district, retiring in 1991. She was a lifetime member of the Coast Guard auxiliary, Flotilla 14. She enjoyed boating, gardening, cross stitching and reading in retirement. Survivors include son Greg of Cockeysville, MD and Brian (Laura) of Wilmington, DE; brothers Wes of PA, Mike of NJ, Randy of NY and Rodger of MA, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
