Kay Irene Ziegler Atkinson
Kirkwood, PA -
1952 - 2020
Kay Z. Atkinson, 67, died from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home.
Kay was born September 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA to Lois Vogt Ziegler and the late Dean F. Ziegler. She attended school in Lewistown, PA graduating in 1970. She graduated from Messiah College, Penn State University and Brandywine School of Nursing.
She married her current husband, Stephen R. Smith in 2012 and is also survived by three sons, Andrew T. Atkinson (Bethany), Lt. Co. Philip Z Atkinson (Maritza) and Major Mark B. Atkinson (Lisa) plus two step-sons, alexander W. Smith (Leslie) and S. Andrew Smith (Laura). She had five grandchildren that she cherished and adored. Kay was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Theodore S. Atkinson in 2004 having shared 28 years of marriage. She was especially proud of her three sons, and thought they were her greatest accomplishment.
Surviving are her mother, Lois V. Ziegler, sister, Ann Z. Lauder (David) and brother, Paul D. Ziegler (Sonya). Her sister, Lucy Z. Wilson (David) died in 1992.
Kay was employed as a school teacher and registered nurse during her working years. She retired in January 2016. She taught in Northern York, Mifflin County, Solanco and Oxford School Districts. She was a registered nurse at Ware Presbyterian Village, Brandywine River Valley Home Health and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Kay was active in Oxford Presbyterian Church singing in the choir and playing in the hand bell choir. She was a former deacon and elder and received an award for outstanding Presbyterian women. She volunteered at various events in community. Kay enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling, gardening and time with family and friends. Kay had a gift for hospitality and service.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to Oxford Presbyterian Church, 6 Pine St., Oxford, PA 19363. Kay's last altruistic act was to the Human Gifts Registry.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.