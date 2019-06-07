Services
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Kelleher Andersen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kay Kelleher Andersen Obituary
Kay Kelleher Andersen

Myrtle Beach, SC - Kay Kelleher Andersen, 69 passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Kay Elaine was born in Wilmington, DE to Charles J. and Dorothea Kelleher. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1968. She received her BS in Nursing from the University of Richmond and became a Registered Nurse Anesthetist through the Medical University of South Carolina. She served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was employed at Christiana Care before moving to South Carolina in 2001.

Her husband of 33 years, Stephen Eugene Andersen, passed 2 days before she did. She is also pre-deceased by her father Charles J. Kelleher Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Andersen (fiance James Worth) and Stephanie Arnesen (David); her mother Dorothea Kelleher; brother Dr. Charles J. Kelleher Jr.; sisters Kristine E. Kelleher and Carol Kelleher; several nieces and nephews.

Services were private in Myrtle Beach.
Published in The News Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now