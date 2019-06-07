|
|
Kay Kelleher Andersen
Myrtle Beach, SC - Kay Kelleher Andersen, 69 passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Kay Elaine was born in Wilmington, DE to Charles J. and Dorothea Kelleher. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1968. She received her BS in Nursing from the University of Richmond and became a Registered Nurse Anesthetist through the Medical University of South Carolina. She served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was employed at Christiana Care before moving to South Carolina in 2001.
Her husband of 33 years, Stephen Eugene Andersen, passed 2 days before she did. She is also pre-deceased by her father Charles J. Kelleher Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Andersen (fiance James Worth) and Stephanie Arnesen (David); her mother Dorothea Kelleher; brother Dr. Charles J. Kelleher Jr.; sisters Kristine E. Kelleher and Carol Kelleher; several nieces and nephews.
Services were private in Myrtle Beach.
Published in The News Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019