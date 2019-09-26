|
|
Kay Lorraine McNulty
New Castle - Kay Lorraine McNulty, age 68, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 5, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine (MacDonald) McNulty, Sr. Kay graduated from Claymont High School in 1970. She worked for P.S. DuPont Jr. High as the chief custodian, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling at Bowlerama.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her brothers, Leo McNulty, Jr., Michael McNulty and J.P. McNulty. She is survived by her brothers, Jack McNulty (Peggy) of Newark, Robert McNulty of Claymont, Paul McNulty (Lisa) of New Castle and Thomas McNulty of Claymont; companion, Cathy Neill; many nieces and nephews; and canine companions, Duny and Skylar.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kay's memory to the SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019