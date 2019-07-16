|
Kay Lynn (Timko) Meade
Milford - Kay Lynn (Timko) Meade, 64, of Milford, DE, formerly of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Milford, DE. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church Street, Milford where a Celebration of Kay's Life will be held at 11 am. Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Go to www.loflandandmcknatt.com to read Kay's full obituary.
Published in The News Journal on July 16, 2019