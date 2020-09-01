1/1
Kay Margaret Stevens
1952 - 2020
Kay Margaret Stevens

Wilmington - Kay Margaret M. Stevens, devoted sister, aunt, cousin and godmother, departed this life on August 26, 2020.

Daughter of the late James L. and Catherine V. (Albert) Stevens, she was born on September 22, 1952. Kay attended Wilmington public schools and graduated from Howard High School, class of 1970.

She held a variety of jobs while earning her Associates degree in Sociology at Delaware Technical and Community College. During her career with the State of Delaware Division of Health and Social Services, Kay held positions of Social Worker/Case Manager and Program Compliance Specialist. She really enjoyed where her job took her and did everything she could to ensure that her clients received all the benefits to which they were entitled as well as provide information on how they could help themselves. Kay was employed by the State of Delaware for 28 years.

Kay was also a soldier, physically and spiritually, as she served in the Army Reserves and has been a faithful member of the Alpha Worship Center for over 20 years. She has served in several ministries - Seniors, Pantry of Hope, Culinary Committee and was a teacher of the Children's Sunday School. She continued to serve in all capacities even as her health declined, a willing worker to the end.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Craig.

She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Bertha P. (Pat) Roberts and brothers; Leroy M. Jones, James Elliott Stevens (Barbara), Kevin V. Stevens; Goddaughter Keisha Rider, lifelong friend Brunella Grayson, cousin Matlean Harding, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends as well as her church family at the Alpha Worship Center.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3 from 9-11am at the House of Wright Mortuary, 208 East 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. A private burial will take place at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Marydel, MD.






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
