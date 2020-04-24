|
|
Kaylene M. Lasbury
New Castle - Kaylene M. Lasbury, age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Kaylene is survived by her children: Deborah Bartell, John Lasbury (Tina), and Kathleen Ingram (Michael); 7 grandchildren: Tim Ingram (Debora), Margaret Bartell, Emily Riddick (Michael), Zachary Ingram, Sarah Koch (Roger), Jennifer Knack ( Ethan), and James Lasbury (Autumn); 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom McDade (Sue); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. C. Edwin Lasbury.
Services will be held at a later date. For expanded obituary or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020