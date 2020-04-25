|
|
Kaylene M. Lasbury
New Castle - Kaylene M. Lasbury, age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmama, and great-Gmama. Kaylene graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and was an active member and treasurer of the Alumnae Association. She enjoyed working in geriatrics at the Methodist Country House. She served others as a volunteer at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Kaylene loved learning, new friendships, and "school" trips as a member of University of Delaware's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Lewes and Ocean View, Delaware. She was a lighthouse enthusiast, visiting them everywhere she traveled. Her family has many great memories of yearly camping/hiking trips. After retirement, she became an avid world traveler with her husband, family, and with friends who are really extended family. She will be dearly missed.
Kaylene is survived by her children: Deborah Bartell, John Lasbury (Tina), and Kathleen Ingram (Michael); 7 grandchildren: Tim Ingram (Debora), Margaret Bartell, Emily Riddick (Michael), Zachary Ingram, Sarah Koch (Roger), Jennifer Knack ( Ethan), and James Lasbury (Autumn); 8 great-grandchildren Neveah, Rebecca, Malina, Peyton, Jackson, R.J., Gavin, and Emberly; brother, Tom McDade (Sue); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. C. Edwin Lasbury; parents, James and Margaret McDade; and sister, Patricia Sianni (Joseph).
Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020