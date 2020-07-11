1/1
Keith C. Wein
Keith C. Wein

Keith C. Wein, a resident at Jenners Pond, died peacefully on July 3 after suffering a stroke. He was 92.

Mr. Wein lived for more than 30 years in northern Delaware with his late wife, Patricia. in Brandywine Hundred and Hockessin. He worked as an engineer at Westinghouse for 33 years; in 1986 he opened Sunrise Cleaners in Hockessin, which he operated until his retirement in 2002.

He is survived by his sons Randolph, Barry, and Greg, daughters-in law Snezhana, Joella, and Debbie, and grandchildren Samuel, Stephen, Devin, and Danton.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Patricia; two older siblings, Gail Wein and Beverly Smyser; and younger sister Gloria Swanson.

A service of remembrance and celebration and interment at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, will be held after easing of restrictions on social gatherings.

To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com

Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home in Kennett Square, Pa.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
