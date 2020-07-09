1/1
Keith Edward Koeferl
1974 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith Edward Koeferl

Revere, MA - Keith Edward Koeferl, 45, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away after a long illness in Revere, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born in Waukegan, Illinois on September 16, 1974, Keith was a graduate of Holy Rosary Parish School, Salesianum School and the University of Notre Dame. He recently completed a graduate level course at Harvard University. Keith was employed as a certified financial analyst.

Keith was devoted to his children and was a warm, caring person. He possessed a great sense of humor and was a talented pencil sketch artist. He was widely traveled, played drums and performed with the Salesianum band. He enjoyed long term friendships, both from his days at Notre Dame and his employment history. In his youth, Keith was an excellent baseball player, having participated in summer leagues.

Keith is survived by his children, Grace and Miles and their mother, Gina; his parents, Michael Koeferl, Arlene Prevol Koeferl and her husband, Larry Stephan; his brother, Jason Koeferl, and wife, Bethany and their children, Alexandra and Jeffrey.

Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, July 13 from 12:30-1:00PM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 1:00PM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

Keith was a proud graduate of Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the University of Notre Dame, 1100 Grave Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 (www.giving.nd.edu).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
JUL
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
JUL
13
Interment
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
