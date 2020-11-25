Keith GreenamoyerHockessin - Keith R. Greenamoyer, son of the late Eugene and Eleanor Greenamoyer, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 53. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 25, 1966, he was a graduate of McKean High School.Keith is survived by his daughter, Kellie E. Greenamoyer and her mother, Kathy; his brothers, Donald and wife, Cynthia of Hockessin, Richard and wife, Jane of Bradenton, FL; four nieces and two nephews.Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, December 4 from 12:00-1:00PM, immediately followed by a funeral service. Entombment will be held privately.Services will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.