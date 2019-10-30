|
|
Keith S. Harrington
Wilmington - Keith S. Harrington, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 26, 2019.
Keith was born on May 18, 1956 in Wilmington, the youngest son of Herbert and Betty Harrington. He grew up in the Brandywine Springs area, and graduated from McKean High School. He worked at the Sunbeam Appliance Store and also at Delpro, before relocating to Jacksonville, FL, where he lived for 30 years. He ran a successful Auto Detailing business while in Jacksonville. He retired on disability and returned to Wilmington 3 years ago in order to be closer to family.
Keith had several hobbies he enjoyed; model car racing, remote control airplanes, and motorcycle riding.
In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his brother, Rick. He is survived by his brother Herbert (Skip), two nephews, Richard C. Harrington, Jr. and Cody T. Harrington, and many cousins.
In accordance with Keith's wishes, there will be no services. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019