Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith S. Harrington


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith S. Harrington Obituary
Keith S. Harrington

Wilmington - Keith S. Harrington, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 26, 2019.

Keith was born on May 18, 1956 in Wilmington, the youngest son of Herbert and Betty Harrington. He grew up in the Brandywine Springs area, and graduated from McKean High School. He worked at the Sunbeam Appliance Store and also at Delpro, before relocating to Jacksonville, FL, where he lived for 30 years. He ran a successful Auto Detailing business while in Jacksonville. He retired on disability and returned to Wilmington 3 years ago in order to be closer to family.

Keith had several hobbies he enjoyed; model car racing, remote control airplanes, and motorcycle riding.

In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his brother, Rick. He is survived by his brother Herbert (Skip), two nephews, Richard C. Harrington, Jr. and Cody T. Harrington, and many cousins.

In accordance with Keith's wishes, there will be no services. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -