Newark - Keith S. Kaye passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, after complications from a heart transplant in the fall of 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on September 29, 1974, and moved to Delaware with his mother and siblings in 1978.
Keith was a devoted father and his world revolved around his son, Tyler, age 9. He treasured their time together and packed more fun into nine years than one can imagine. From taking trips to amusement parks to celebrating the Fourth of July with lots of fun, friends, and fireworks. Keith fought hard to overcome the medical complications because the thought of being separated from his son was unbearable. He was a dedicated provider, and devoted to faithfully raising his son with tender affection. They communicated "I love you" daily through hugs, words, holding hands, and sharing funny eye gestures. Keith was a skilled plumber and worked for Horizon Services for over 15 years. He gave every customer 100% of his attention, especially the elderly or less fortunate. He was a team player and found his career so fulfilling that he was making plans to return to work from his hospital bed. "Never satisfied with good enough, he was the kind of co-worker that went above and beyond in his work," shared one of his colleagues. He's going to be greatly missed.
Keith is predeceased by his brothers, Jerry S., and Robert C. Kaye, as well as his stepfather, Augustine Meogrossi. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved son, Tyler Aiden Kaye, his mother, Josephine Meogrossi, sisters, Tabitha Kaye and Doreen Frantz, and a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to thank Keith's dear Meadowwood Neighbors who provided endless support and assistance during these years while he was sick. Thank you also to the untold numbers of friends who were praying to God daily for a miracle for this loving Dad and great friend.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Road in Newark, where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
