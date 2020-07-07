Kelley Coyle-Beird

Kelley Coyle-BeirdWilm. - Kelley age 45 of Wilmington passed away on July 3rd after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Padua Academy, former employee of MBNA and current marketing manager of PayPal. Kelley's beautiful smile would light up a room, and she was loved by many. Her fun and outgoing personality provided many great times for her family and friends over the years. Her determination and work ethic shined through in all she did. Kelley enjoyed many things but a few of her favorites were spending time at her beach house in Lewes and watching football on Sundays with her family and friends. Kelley lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment she had. She was the loving wife of Jon for 22 years. The pride and joy of her life are her three daughters, Riley, Sydney, and Avery. Along with her husband and daughters, Kelley is survived by her loving parents, Jack and Sharon Coyle; sister, Lisa Cella (Ralph); brother, Chris (Amy); her in-laws, Jim and Kathy Beird and Diane and Chuck Foraker; brother in law, Jeff (Lucrecia); uncle, Teddy Fitzsimmons (Barbie); along with two nephews and three nieces. As well as her lifelong friends, Arin, Gina, Katie, and Sandy (Forever 5).Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 9 at 12:00 noon At the Rail Wine Bar and Grill, 777 Delaware Park Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19804.302-994-9614