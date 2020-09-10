1/1
Kellie A. (Lamborn) Schiavoni
Kellie A. Schiavoni (Lamborn)

Wilmington - Kellie A. Schiavoni (Lamborn), age 56, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 after a 2 year-long battle with ovarian cancer. Kellie is survived by her sons Joey (Stacey) and Kyle (Amanda), granddaughter Teagan, parents Anne & George Lamborn, JR., brothers & sisters Anitra, Brian (Adam), Charles, George (Divinity), Lisa (David), Thais and many nieces & nephews.

With 38 years of service, Kellie was past president and life member of the Cranston Heights Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. When she was not at the firehouse, she enjoyed listening to the Beatles, talking about her favorite character Piglet, going to her sons softball games and making new memories with her granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, starting with a private family service followed by a public viewing at 1:30 pm- 2:30 p.m. accompanied by a funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made to the Cranston Heights Fire company or Faithful Friends Animal Society. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
