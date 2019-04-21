Services
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
4904 S. DuPont Hwy.
Dover, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
4904 S. DuPont Hwy.
Dover, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Wills Walker


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelly Wills Walker Obituary
Kelly Wills Walker

Bradenton, FL - Kelly Wills Walker of Bradenton, Florida, born 11/30/66, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019.

Kelly graduated from Wilmington Christian School in 1985. She attended University of Delaware and graduated from Liberty Bible College.

Kelly lit up every room she entered and touched the lives of so many. She easily made life-long friends as well as friends with those she just met. To know her was to love her, and she was known by many.

Kelly's life revolved around finding ways to serve the Lord by helping others whether by working in a homeless shelter or making sure all the children in a poor neighborhood had food, clothing and toys at Christmas. Her smile, laughter and funny life-stories will be remembered in the hearts and minds of all who knew her.

Kelly is predeceased by her father, Donald Wills, birth father, Neil Jones and brother, Michael Ingersoll.

Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Steve Walker, son T.J. (Jade) Taylor and grandsons Mason and Clayton. Also by her mother, Judith Benson and siblings, Don Wills, Robin (Andrew) Scott, Erin (Matt) Jones, Kim (Anthony) Gathers, Michelle (Johnny) Calhoun, Matt (Erin) Jones, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 11th at Southside Baptist Church, 4904 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call at 1:00 pm with services starting at 2:00 pm.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now