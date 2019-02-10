Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels R.C
82 Possum Park Rd
Newar, DE
View Map
Ken M. Fontal Obituary
Ken M. Fontal

Newark - Ken M. Fontal, age 24, of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Ken is survived by his parents, Joseph B. and Marlene F. Jean-Pierre; and sister, Jennifer Fontal.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Rd, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
