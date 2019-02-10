|
Ken M. Fontal
Newark - Ken M. Fontal, age 24, of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Ken is survived by his parents, Joseph B. and Marlene F. Jean-Pierre; and sister, Jennifer Fontal.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Rd, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.
