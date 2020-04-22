|
|
Kenneth Anthony "Jordan" Petrucci
Wilmington - Kenneth Anthony "Jordan" Petrucci Age 58 Born in Wilmington,Delaware on December 19,1961. He passed away at home in Pratt, Kansas on April 16, 2020 after a brave battle with lung cancer.
Survived by his domestic partner of 16 years, Ed Pate. Parents, Joseph Anthony Petrucci, Jr. and Darilyn Beth Hughes Petrucci of Wilmington. Sisters, Margaret "Meg" Rossiter of Wilmington, Karen Karchner of Landenberg, PA. Children, Michael Anthony Petrucci Rader and Christopher Andrew Petrucci Rader. Children of his blended family, Kayla Pate, Ashley Cummings and Helen "Angel" Maddox. Jordan is also survived by numerous grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and cherished friends.
Funeral arrangements handled by Baker Funeral Home in Wichita, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pratt, Kansas due to COVID-19.
Condolences may be mailed to Ed Pate, 602 S. Ninnescah St, Pratt, Kansas 67124.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020