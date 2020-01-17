|
|
Kenneth Bowen
Newark - Kenneth Bowen, Age 72, of Newark Delaware passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Princeton, WV, On Sept 27, 1947, son of the late Ruth and Ralph Jennings.
Mr Bowen served in the Marine Corps. He worked for General Motors and was a retired union boilermaker. He enjoyed playing pool, throwing horsehoes and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Jennifer Bowen. Children - Kenneth and Shawne Bowen, Jackson Wilding, and two stepsons Eddie and Steve Wilding, and 7 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Jan 25, 2020 from noon - 4pm at the moose lodge at 2046 telegraph rd, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020