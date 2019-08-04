Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Kenneth Ford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connection Community Church
4744 Summit Bridge Rd.
Middletown, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Connection Community Church
4744 Summit Bridge Rd.
Middletown, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ford Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ford Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Ford, Sr.

Millsboro -

Kenneth Ford, Sr. (79) of Millsboro (formerly of Middletown) entered into eternal peace on Thursday August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Friends may call on Friday August 9th from 10 am-12 pm at Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Rd. Middletown, DE. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Forest Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Beebe Medical Foundation at beebemedicalfoundation.org or Sussex County Bible Church, 22516 Harbeson Rd. Harbeson, DE 19951, or buy some birdseed and fill a feeder in his honor.

To view full obituary visit daniels-hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now