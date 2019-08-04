|
Kenneth Ford, Sr.
Millsboro -
Kenneth Ford, Sr. (79) of Millsboro (formerly of Middletown) entered into eternal peace on Thursday August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Friends may call on Friday August 9th from 10 am-12 pm at Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Rd. Middletown, DE. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Forest Cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Beebe Medical Foundation at beebemedicalfoundation.org or Sussex County Bible Church, 22516 Harbeson Rd. Harbeson, DE 19951, or buy some birdseed and fill a feeder in his honor.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019