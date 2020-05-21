Kenneth J. "Sam" Sammon
New Castle - Kenneth J. "Sam" Sammon, age 90, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on April 3, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Alice (Heale) Sammon. Kenneth proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Delaware Coach Company where he operated trackless trolleys in Wilmington and was a professional commercial truck driver, retiring from ARCO in New Jersey. After retirement, Kenneth also owned and operated Shannon Marie Trucking, worked part-time at X-Ray Associates as a courier and did transporting for multiple trucking companies.
Kenneth was a graduate of Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he wrestled and ran track. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and boating in his spare time. Kenneth had his pilot's license and liked to fly the piper cub plane. A friend to the community, he was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels as well as Easter Seals. Kenneth was also a life member of the Holloway Terrace Fire Company where he served as Captain of Rescue, being known as "Captain Sam". He greatly enjoyed driving the shuttle bus for tours at the Hagley Museum.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carlene F. (Stevens) Sammon; children, Teresa Carosino (Carl), Shannon Goldsborough, Matthew Sammon, Margaret Colombo (James), John Gibson, Jr., and Donna Clark (David); brother, Joseph Sammon (Charlotte); 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to "Dorothy" who cared for Kenneth for the last year.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to Season's Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.