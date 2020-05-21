Kenneth J. "Sam" Sammon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. "Sam" Sammon

New Castle - Kenneth J. "Sam" Sammon, age 90, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on April 3, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Alice (Heale) Sammon. Kenneth proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Delaware Coach Company where he operated trackless trolleys in Wilmington and was a professional commercial truck driver, retiring from ARCO in New Jersey. After retirement, Kenneth also owned and operated Shannon Marie Trucking, worked part-time at X-Ray Associates as a courier and did transporting for multiple trucking companies.

Kenneth was a graduate of Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he wrestled and ran track. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and boating in his spare time. Kenneth had his pilot's license and liked to fly the piper cub plane. A friend to the community, he was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels as well as Easter Seals. Kenneth was also a life member of the Holloway Terrace Fire Company where he served as Captain of Rescue, being known as "Captain Sam". He greatly enjoyed driving the shuttle bus for tours at the Hagley Museum.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carlene F. (Stevens) Sammon; children, Teresa Carosino (Carl), Shannon Goldsborough, Matthew Sammon, Margaret Colombo (James), John Gibson, Jr., and Donna Clark (David); brother, Joseph Sammon (Charlotte); 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to "Dorothy" who cared for Kenneth for the last year.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to Season's Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved