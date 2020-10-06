Kenneth J. Thompson
Wilmington, DE - Kenneth Thompson, age 76 of Wilmington DE passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Kenny was born in Germantown, PA. He was adopted when he was just a few months old by Charles & Suzanne Thompson. He went to Richardson Park Elementary School and Conrad High School, graduating in 1961. He was in the Marine Corps from 1962-65, the U.S. Post Office 1965-73, Delaware State Police 1973-98, and Dept. of Health and Social Services, 1998-2018 retiring on April 2, 2018.
Through his career with the DSP, he served in different units; K-9 with his white German Shepherd Spirit, Auto Theft, Special Investigations and accreditation testing. He was a member of the Delaware State Troopers Association, a mason and member of Armstrong Lodge, #26, past president of the Shield and Square Club, a member of the Marine Corps League and the Association of Retired State Police. Kenny also coached Delaware State Police youth basketball.
After working at DSP he went to work for the Department of Health & Social Services. He worked for 19 years as an investigator and then was promoted to Chief Investigator for 10 people. Kenny always talked about the wonderful relationships he had with the people at DSP & DHSS.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Thompson.
Services and burial for Kenny will be held privately with his family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar St. Wilmington, DE 19801
To send condolences visit: www.dohertyfh.com
302 999 8277