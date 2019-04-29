Services
Immanuel Church
2414 Pennsylvania Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Church
2414 Pennsylvania Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Age 65, passed away April 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband and best friend to his wife Karen, married 44 years. He enjoyed a long career of 43 years as a contract administrator for the DuPont Company, working at nearly all the Dupont sites in Delaware over his career.

He was a devout family man who enjoyed nothing more then time spent with daughter, Heather and son-in-law, Matthew Kirk and was the best PopPop to his dear grandchildren, Mackenzie (16), Joshua (14), Samantha (9 ), and Madison (4). He loved vacationing every year with his family and watching the Eagles play football. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A special thanks to Dr. G, Christina, Melissa, Chrissy, and Kyanna at Heartland Hospice, for the outstanding care and compassion to Ken and his family.

A celebration service for Ken's life will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Immanuel Church 2414 Pennsylvania Avenue Wilmington, DE 19806.

CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
