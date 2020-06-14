Kenneth L. Darsney Sr.
Kenneth L. Darsney, Sr.

Wilmington - Kenneth L. Darsney, Sr., age 65, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly on May 25th 2020. Born in Wilmington, Delaware he graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1973. At a very young age, he went to work with his grandparents at their school bus company, Boulden Buses, Inc., eventually becoming the owner in 1991. Kenny took great pride in his business, showing a deep love of the children he transported, his employees, and fellow contractors over the many years. Kenny's time away from work was spent to the fullest, whether working his vegetable garden, riding his Harley Davidson, hunting and fishing, or generally spending quality time with all of his friends and family. Kenny was larger than life, and anyone that had the fortunate opportunity to meet him knew that they had gained a friend for life, no matter what.

Kenny is survived by his soulmate and wife of over 40 years, Joan Darsney; his sons and their spouses, Kenneth L. Darsney, Jr. and Angela of Elkton, MD, Christopher Lee and Savannah Darsney of Stanton, DE and Matthew Steven Darsney, of Stanton, DE; his stepdaughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Sam Smith of Smyrna, DE and Tracey and John Mayes of Newark, DE; his brothers, Thomas J. Weir of Stanton, DE and Robert and Stephanie Weir of Fairhill, MD; his grandchildren, Mason, Caleb, Justin (Holly), Tyler (Brittany) and Dylan; his great granddaughter, Aspyn Paige; his aunt, Joan Ballengee of Hinton, West Virginia; his mother-in-law, Nancy Tucker of Cape Coral, FL. and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy Mae and Louis T. Boulden, parents Shirley Mae (Boulden) and James K. Darsney, and son Corey Robert Darsney.

A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE on June 20th, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. A memorial service will be broadcast on June 21st 2020 at 12:00 P.M. (High Noon). The live webcast will be available via Kenny's obituary on mealeyfuneralhomes.com. You may also visit: https://portal.midweststreams.com/live/view/11073 to view directly.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
