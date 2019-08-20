Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Landenberg United Methodist Church
205 Penn Green Road
Landenberg, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Landenberg United Methodist Church
205 Penn Green Road
Landenberg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Ross


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Ross Obituary
Kenneth L. Ross

Landenberg, PA - Kenneth L. Ross, 88, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in his sleep at ManorCare in Pike Creek, DE. He was the husband of Barbara (Bailey) Ross with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born on July 25, 1931, he was the son of Priscilla (Ross) Seiz of Avondale, PA. Kenny attended Avondale School and graduated from Williamson Trade School in Media, PA, class of '49.

Kenny drove trucks for years with Chester County Beverage Co. and, after retirement, drove for Eagle Limousine as well as the local Scoot bus before retiring permanently. He could be found camping, something he loved to do with his wife and family and was the chief griller at family barbecues. Kenny was loved by all that knew him and had kind words to say of most. He attended ball games, performances, and dance competitions for all grandchildren while loving every minute of it.

In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by his daughter, Lisa Kalinowski (Dan) of Landenberg, PA; his son, David Ross (Susan Eick) of Kennett Square, PA; and Steven McClain (son-in-law) of Walkersville, MD. He has eight grandchildren: Betsy (Jason) Kuppler, Melissa (Michael) Mustin, Andrew (Jess) McClain, Courtney (Alex) Lewandowski, Jared and Brendon Kalinowski, Brittany and David Ross, as well as four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra Ross and Cheryl McClain of Walkersville, MD.

Funeral Services will be at Landenberg United Methodist Church, 205 Penn Green Road, Landenberg, PA 19350 on Thursday, August 22. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM, with services at 11:00AM, immediately followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Private interment will follow the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenny may be made to Landenberg United Methodist Church.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now