Kenneth L. Ross
Landenberg, PA - Kenneth L. Ross, 88, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in his sleep at ManorCare in Pike Creek, DE. He was the husband of Barbara (Bailey) Ross with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born on July 25, 1931, he was the son of Priscilla (Ross) Seiz of Avondale, PA. Kenny attended Avondale School and graduated from Williamson Trade School in Media, PA, class of '49.
Kenny drove trucks for years with Chester County Beverage Co. and, after retirement, drove for Eagle Limousine as well as the local Scoot bus before retiring permanently. He could be found camping, something he loved to do with his wife and family and was the chief griller at family barbecues. Kenny was loved by all that knew him and had kind words to say of most. He attended ball games, performances, and dance competitions for all grandchildren while loving every minute of it.
In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by his daughter, Lisa Kalinowski (Dan) of Landenberg, PA; his son, David Ross (Susan Eick) of Kennett Square, PA; and Steven McClain (son-in-law) of Walkersville, MD. He has eight grandchildren: Betsy (Jason) Kuppler, Melissa (Michael) Mustin, Andrew (Jess) McClain, Courtney (Alex) Lewandowski, Jared and Brendon Kalinowski, Brittany and David Ross, as well as four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra Ross and Cheryl McClain of Walkersville, MD.
Funeral Services will be at Landenberg United Methodist Church, 205 Penn Green Road, Landenberg, PA 19350 on Thursday, August 22. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM, with services at 11:00AM, immediately followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Private interment will follow the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenny may be made to Landenberg United Methodist Church.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019