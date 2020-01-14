|
Kenneth Laravela
Newark - Kenneth F. "Muffler" Laravela age 69, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife, Kelsey, and surrounded by his family.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Kelsey French Laravela, of 14 years. He is also survived by his mother, Frances Terranova Poland; his brother, Lawrence Laravela; his stepsons, Warren (Constance) Truman, Jr., Phillip Truman, Michael (Lauren) Truman; and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Chuck Barnes, who loved him like a son.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 9-11am. A funeral service will be held at the same location at 11am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's name may be made to Season's Hospice & Palliative Care, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
