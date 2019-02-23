Services
Compass Pointe Cremation Services, LLC
737 West Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32804
407-797-6200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Harry's Savoy Grill Ballroom
2020 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Orlando, FL - Kenneth M. Talorico, 54, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Jan. 29. He was the son of Catherine Talorico Bishop and the late Joseph A. Talorico Jr.

Kenny was born in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Wilmington. He was a 1982 graduate of Thomas McKean High School and attended Delaware Technical Community College.

Formerly of Newark, Kenny lived in Orlando for more than 25 years. He was a longtime employee of Walt Disney World and Disney's BoardWalk Resort. Later, he worked for the Hilton and Sheraton hotels.

He loved music, warm weather, the beach and was a lifelong fan of Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles and the Phillies.

In addition to his mother, Catherine Talorico Bishop, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Susan Talorico-Bechstein and William Bechstein; his sister Patricia A. Talorico; his niece Sophie Bechstein; his nephew Christian Bechstein; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Kenny's Life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17th in the patio room at Harry's Savoy Grill Ballroom, 2020 Naamans Road, Wilmington. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
