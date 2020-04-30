Kenneth Meyer
Wilmington - Kenneth Norman Meyer passed away on April 25, 2020, 9 days short of his 102nd birthday, at The Country House in Greenville Delaware.
He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He attended the University of Michigan where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of ATO Fraternity where he held the offices of Rushing Chairman and President.
He joined the DuPont Company in 1941 and spent several years working at a number of plants. He then spent several months doing special preparatory work for the opening of the new DuPont plant in Parkersburg, WV. He later spent about a year and a half on a special assignment following the combining of the Plastics and Ammonia Departments into the Polychemicals Department. In1952, he was transferred to Wilmington, DE and spent the remainder of his career in the Employee Relations / Personnel field. During that time he led several special studies, two of which resulted in the inclusion of "vesting" rights and later "survivor benefits" in the DuPont Pension Plan. When he retired in 1982, he was Personnel Manager of the former Polymer Products Department.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant for over 60 years where he was an elder and twice president of the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Sunday School staff for several years and served on a committee of the Synod for two terms.
He was a member of the DuPont Country Club for over 50 years and served on the Board of Governors for two terms.
He started his major hobby of cabinet making under the tutelage of Robert Treat Hogg, and made many pieces of furniture for members of his family as well as two pieces for his church. After his retirement, he became a volunteer in the furniture conservation laboratory at the Winterthur Museum, and later to other volunteer activities at the Museum where he was for 35 years. In 2010, he received the "Paul Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award" from the State of Delaware for his years of volunteering at the Winterthur Museum.
He began playing bridge in high school and continued playing most of his life. He enjoyed both social and competitive bridge, playing in several tournaments a year and advanced to the rank of Life Master.
He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Wadsworth Meyer and his first born grandson. He is survived by his three daughters, Joan Capriotti and her husband George of Wilmington, DE; Elizabeth Costello and her husband Gerald of East Longmeadow, MA; and Anne Peck and her husband Kenneth of Gahanna, OH, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews (UK to some).
The family would like to thank the staff at the Country House for years of friendship and assistance. We would especially like to thank Kellie, Ruth, Tracy and Holly.
A memorial service will be private.
Contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund of The Country House, 4830 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807 or Winterthur Museum, Winterthur, DE 19735.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Wilmington - Kenneth Norman Meyer passed away on April 25, 2020, 9 days short of his 102nd birthday, at The Country House in Greenville Delaware.
He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He attended the University of Michigan where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of ATO Fraternity where he held the offices of Rushing Chairman and President.
He joined the DuPont Company in 1941 and spent several years working at a number of plants. He then spent several months doing special preparatory work for the opening of the new DuPont plant in Parkersburg, WV. He later spent about a year and a half on a special assignment following the combining of the Plastics and Ammonia Departments into the Polychemicals Department. In1952, he was transferred to Wilmington, DE and spent the remainder of his career in the Employee Relations / Personnel field. During that time he led several special studies, two of which resulted in the inclusion of "vesting" rights and later "survivor benefits" in the DuPont Pension Plan. When he retired in 1982, he was Personnel Manager of the former Polymer Products Department.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant for over 60 years where he was an elder and twice president of the Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Sunday School staff for several years and served on a committee of the Synod for two terms.
He was a member of the DuPont Country Club for over 50 years and served on the Board of Governors for two terms.
He started his major hobby of cabinet making under the tutelage of Robert Treat Hogg, and made many pieces of furniture for members of his family as well as two pieces for his church. After his retirement, he became a volunteer in the furniture conservation laboratory at the Winterthur Museum, and later to other volunteer activities at the Museum where he was for 35 years. In 2010, he received the "Paul Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award" from the State of Delaware for his years of volunteering at the Winterthur Museum.
He began playing bridge in high school and continued playing most of his life. He enjoyed both social and competitive bridge, playing in several tournaments a year and advanced to the rank of Life Master.
He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Wadsworth Meyer and his first born grandson. He is survived by his three daughters, Joan Capriotti and her husband George of Wilmington, DE; Elizabeth Costello and her husband Gerald of East Longmeadow, MA; and Anne Peck and her husband Kenneth of Gahanna, OH, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews (UK to some).
The family would like to thank the staff at the Country House for years of friendship and assistance. We would especially like to thank Kellie, Ruth, Tracy and Holly.
A memorial service will be private.
Contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund of The Country House, 4830 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807 or Winterthur Museum, Winterthur, DE 19735.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.