Kenneth O. Munda, Jr.
Philadelphia - Kenneth O. Munda, Jr. 31, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was born March 26,1989 in Newark, DE and grew up in Claymont. Ken was a longtime resident of Lebanon, PA and lived over the past 2 years in Philadelphia prior to his passing.
Ken is survived by his parents: mother Brenda and David Wilmoth, Sr.; and his father, Kenneth Sr. and Patricia Munda; four loving sisters, LaShandah Owens, Corinn Jones (Christopher Sr.), Terry and Rebekah Munda; two brothers, Ben and Eli Munda; three nephews, Brendan Owens, Christopher Jr., and Cing Jones; and one niece, Caiah Jones; also a host of aunts, uncles and other loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Robert and Willena Owens and Eliakim and Zilpa Munda.
Ken graduated from Cedar Crest High School in 2007 and attended Delaware Technical Community College majoring in computer science. He was scheduled to attend the Community College of Philadelphia in the fall majoring in business administration. Ken enjoyed travelling, sports, video games, reading and spending time with family and friends. He had a very kind heart, quick wit, giving spirit, and would always give a helping hand to those in need. His beautiful smile and laughter were so welcoming, it made everyone he ever met feel comfortable and appreciated. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held privately at the request of the family and under the direction of the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19702. Interment will take place Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Dr., Newark, DE 19702, Attention: Development Department and Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St, Philadelphia, PA 19148. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
